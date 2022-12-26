Manchester United dealt double fitness blow ahead of Bournemouth fixture

AFC Bournemouth Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United have been dealt a double fitness blow ahead of the return of the Premier League.

With the World Cup taking place in the middle of the season, clubs in the Premier League have been forced to prepare for the Boxing Day fixtures without some of their first-team players.

Manchester United duo Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez were both lucky enough to reach the World Cup final just over a week ago, meaning they’re unlikely to have been involved in training at club level leading up to their fixture against Bournemouth.

Now, Erik ten Hag has provided an update on their fitness ahead of the return of the Premier League.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United and Chelsea set to battle it out for the signing of Leeds star
Chelsea to target French defender but will face competition from Arsenal
Chelsea have made a move for £56m midfielder ahead of the January transfer window

”Returning from Rapha Varane and Licha Martinez, they are not there [back at United] but we hope on their comeback [soon],” said Ten Hag, speaking to Manchester United’s media team.

Ten Hag does also confirm that Harry Maguire has returned to training, a welcome boost with two central defenders already unavailable.

A Maguire and Victor Lindelof partnership now seems likely, but being without Varane and Martinez will be devastating for Ten Hag. The World Cup final duo have been in excellent form for Manchester United so far this season and their fans will be praying they will still have enough to beat Bournemouth this week.

More Stories Lisandro Martinez Raphael Varane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.