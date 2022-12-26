Manchester United have been dealt a double fitness blow ahead of the return of the Premier League.

With the World Cup taking place in the middle of the season, clubs in the Premier League have been forced to prepare for the Boxing Day fixtures without some of their first-team players.

Manchester United duo Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez were both lucky enough to reach the World Cup final just over a week ago, meaning they’re unlikely to have been involved in training at club level leading up to their fixture against Bournemouth.

Now, Erik ten Hag has provided an update on their fitness ahead of the return of the Premier League.

”Returning from Rapha Varane and Licha Martinez, they are not there [back at United] but we hope on their comeback [soon],” said Ten Hag, speaking to Manchester United’s media team.

Ten Hag does also confirm that Harry Maguire has returned to training, a welcome boost with two central defenders already unavailable.

A Maguire and Victor Lindelof partnership now seems likely, but being without Varane and Martinez will be devastating for Ten Hag. The World Cup final duo have been in excellent form for Manchester United so far this season and their fans will be praying they will still have enough to beat Bournemouth this week.