“It’s an open goal” – Man United vlogger astonished that Liverpool have won Cody Gakpo transfer race

Manchester United fan and vlogger Mark Goldbridge was left astonished by today’s news that Liverpool have won the race for the transfer of Cody Gakpo.

PSV have confirmed the deal, and it’s fair to say there’ll be a lot of Man Utd supporters who aren’t best pleased that their club somehow missed out on what could have been a hugely important signing for them.

As Goldbridge says below, Gakpo is a player Erik ten Hag knows well and wanted, and who seemed ready to join, while they even share the same agent, with Goldbridge slamming the Red Devils board for missing an open goal…

Gakpo could have been ideal to help United replace the departing Cristiano Ronaldo, but they’ll now surely have to look for alternatives.

It’s not easy getting top quality signings done in the middle of the season, but it must surely be a priority for MUFC to bring in an attacking player who can prove to be an upgrade on inconsistent performers like Jadon Sancho, Antony, and Anthony Martial.

