Pundit Frank McAvennie believes Newcastle have good chance of signing football sensation Mykhaylo Mudryk.

The former West Ham striker claimed that Newcastle might have the upper hand over Arsenal in the race to sign him.

“I can see Arteta wanting someone like Mudryk in there but they are a young team,” he told Football Insider.

“Newcastle are going forwards. Somebody like Mudryk would be a great name for the north-east, they would absolutely love it.

“I can see it happening – Mudryk is Eddie Howe’s kind of player. He would not be going there just for the money. I can understand any manager wanting to bring him in. I would love to see him in the Premier League.“ – said McAvennie.

The 21-year-old has over three years left on his contract at Shakhtar Donetsk.