Mykhaylo Mudryk watches Arsenal game with clear transfer message on Instagram

Shakhtar Donetsk star Mykhaylo Mudryk has made it clear just how much he wants a transfer to Arsenal as he showed himself watching their game against West Ham tonight on Instagram.

See below for a screen grab of Mudryk’s Instagram Live post, which shows him enjoying the Gunners’ comeback against West Ham in the Premier League…

This follows various reports of Arsenal making a bid for Mudryk today, with Ben Jacobs tweeting below that their current offer is not enough, though one imagines social media posts like this might force Shakhtar’s hands a little bit…

Arsenal would do very well to snap up this exciting young talent, with the 21-year-old Ukraine international taking Europe by storm this season.

Mikel Arteta’s side continue to show themselves to be genuine title challengers, but there’s no doubt they’d benefit hugely from more depth in attack after Gabriel Jesus’ injury.

Mudryk looks like the ideal solution to Arsenal’s problems in the second half of this campaign, and indeed for many years to come.

