Newcastle United are reportedly eyeing up a move for Harrison Ashby.

The West Ham United defender will be out of contract at the end of the season and the Hammers could consider selling him next month.

As per Sky Sports, the Newcastle hierarchy are waiting for approval from manager Eddie Howe before making a move for Ashby. The 21-year-old will be available for a knockdown price in January and Newcastle could certainly use someone like him.

Newcastle have Kieran Trippier as the only reliable right-back option right now and Ashby could be a quality alternative. The youngster has the talent to develop into a quality player and Howe could help him fulfill his potential.

The likes of Javier Manquillo have been underwhelming and Emil Krafth is injured. Trippier is 32 and he will need to be rested from time to time, especially after his World Cup participation.

Bringing in a backup right-back should be a priority for Newcastle and Ashby seems like the ideal fit. Given his age and potential price range, he could prove to be a major bargain in the long term.

Ashby will be hoping to get ample game time at St James’ Park if the transfer goes through in January. A move to Newcastle will be an exciting option for the player given their newfound riches and their ambition.

Working with a manager like Howe could be ideal for the player as well. The Newcastle boss has done well to nurture young talents throughout his managerial career and he could help the 21-year-old fulfill his potential.