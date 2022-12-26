28-year-old Newcastle winger now ready to leave the club from January 1st

Ryan Fraser is now reportedly ready to leave Newcastle United as soon as the January transfer window opens.

Latest reports suggest the Scotland international is edging closer to a departure from St James’ Park as he’s supposedly become disillusioned with life at his current club.

Fraser was once a star player for Eddie Howe when they were together at Bournemouth, but it just hasn’t worked out for the 28-year-old as a Newcastle player.

Fraser still has two and a half years to run on his NUFC contract, but it now seems highly unlikely that there’ll be any way back for him with the north east side.