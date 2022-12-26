Video: Eddie Nketiah silences the doubters with superb goal for Arsenal vs West Ham

Eddie Nketiah has made it 3-1 to Arsenal against West Ham with a superb goal that he’ll hope can go some way to silencing his doubters.

The young Gunners forward is filling in for the injured Gabriel Jesus and many fans will be wondering if he’s really an ideal solution for the team for a lengthy period of time.

Still, this was clever play and a quality finish by Nketiah against West Ham this evening…

Arsenal fans will be delighted to see Nketiah bag this crucial goal in what looked for a while like being a bit of a nervy game as West Ham went 1-0 up in the first half.

But Mikel Arteta’s side are firmly in control now after this goal, plus earlier strikes from Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

