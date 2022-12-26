Video: Tottenham fight back from 2-0 down to make it 2-2 against Brentford

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham have fought back from 2-0 down to make it 2-2 in their Premier League tie with Brentford this afternoon.

Spurs looked dead and buried after conceding a second just a few minutes into the second half, but they’ve quickly drawn level thanks to goals from Harry Kane and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

See below for the equaliser from the Danish midfielder…

This came not long after Kane’s header gave Antonio Conte’s side hope of mounting a comeback…

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Manchester United could start fast as the Premier League returns with key issues now resolved
Leeds director of football confirms he isn’t leaving the club
McAvennie thinks Newcastle could be the winner of Mykhaylo Mudryk sweepstakes

Can Spurs now go on and win this game?

More Stories Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.