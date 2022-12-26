Video: Tottenham fight back from 2-0 down to make it 2-2 against Brentford

Tottenham have fought back from 2-0 down to make it 2-2 in their Premier League tie with Brentford this afternoon.
Spurs looked dead and buried after conceding a second just a few minutes into the second half, but they’ve quickly drawn level thanks to goals from Harry Kane and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.
See below for the equaliser from the Danish midfielder…
The drama of the Premier League. Good to have you back! ?
A lovely side-footed finish from Pierre-Emile Højbjerg to put Spurs level! #PLonPrime #BRETOT pic.twitter.com/fq3zHv6Q6X
— Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 26, 2022
This came not long after Kane’s header gave Antonio Conte’s side hope of mounting a comeback…
What. A. Header.
Harry Kane has a goal on his Premier League return to offer Spurs some hope! ??
Watch #BRETOT LIVE: https://t.co/XBvNsM6diG pic.twitter.com/uWHQJIgPCQ
— Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 26, 2022
Can Spurs now go on and win this game?