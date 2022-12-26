Video: Tottenham fight back from 2-0 down to make it 2-2 against Brentford

Tottenham have fought back from 2-0 down to make it 2-2 in their Premier League tie with Brentford this afternoon.

Spurs looked dead and buried after conceding a second just a few minutes into the second half, but they’ve quickly drawn level thanks to goals from Harry Kane and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

See below for the equaliser from the Danish midfielder…

The drama of the Premier League. Good to have you back! ? A lovely side-footed finish from Pierre-Emile Højbjerg to put Spurs level! #PLonPrime #BRETOT pic.twitter.com/fq3zHv6Q6X — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 26, 2022

This came not long after Kane’s header gave Antonio Conte’s side hope of mounting a comeback…

What. A. Header. Harry Kane has a goal on his Premier League return to offer Spurs some hope! ?? Watch #BRETOT LIVE: https://t.co/XBvNsM6diG pic.twitter.com/uWHQJIgPCQ — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) December 26, 2022

Can Spurs now go on and win this game?