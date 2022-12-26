Tottenham could use 23-year-old misfit in a deal to sign World Cup star

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing the Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot during the January transfer window.

According to a report from Calciomercatoweb, Juventus are prepared to sell that 27-year-old for a cash offer but Tottenham are eyeing a part exchange deal. The player will be a free agent in the summer and the Italian giants have no option but to sell him next month.

Apparently, the Italian club could be open to such a transfer if the Londoners are willing to include Emerson Royal in the deal. However, Antonio Conte does not want to lose the right back yet and the Premier League club could offer Japhet Tanganga along with some cash instead.

The 23-year-old has dropped down the pecking order at Tottenham and he is unwanted at the London club. He needs to leave in order to play more often and a move to Juventus could be an exciting opportunity for him.

Meanwhile, Antonio Conte has impressive midfielders at his disposal but most of his options are defensive players, and Conte could use some creativity and drive in the middle of the park. Rabiot seems like a quality acquisition for them in theory and it remains to be seen whether the London club can pull it off.

Tottenham are fighting for Champions League qualification and the 27-year-old could certainly help them improve during the second half of the season.

Rabiot was exceptional for France in the World Cup and he was instrumental in their run to the finals.

The Frenchman is in his peak years right now and he will be hoping to test himself in the Premier League. Signing him on a bargain could prove to be a masterstroke for Tottenham and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal across the line.