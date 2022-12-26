West Ham could explore January move for 29-year-old Premier League ace

West Ham United have been linked with a move for the Everton defender Michael Keane.

According to a report from the Athletic, the 29-year-old center-back could be a loan target for the Hammers after falling down the pecking order at Everton.

Keane is behind the likes of James Tarkowski and Conor Coady in the pecking order and he needs to leave Goodison Park in order to play more often.

West Ham could lose Craig Dawson soon and Keane could be his replacement at the London club. The 29-year-old was a key player for Burnley before joining Everton and he will be hoping to get his career back on track.

The Hammers need to improve their squad in January and they could use a defensive signing. Keane could be a useful signing for them if he manages to recapture his form and confidence.

The player has a contract with Everton until the summer of 2025 and it will be interesting to see if Everton are prepared to loan him out. If Keane manages to impress on his loan spell, he could force his way back into Frank Lampard’s plans next season.

Alternatively, the Hammers could look to sign him permanently next season.

In theory, Keane’s playing style should be a good fit for David Moyes’ system. The West Ham manager is conservative in his approach and the likes of Declan Rice could be the ideal shield in front of him. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.