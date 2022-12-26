Conor Coventry will be permitted to depart the club during the January transfer window, claims The Athletic.

Coventry has only been able to make one appearance in the Premier League so far. He has also made three starts in cup games and it is becoming more and more obvious that David Moyes does not have him in his plans.

As the Hammers are anticipated to consider loan offers for academy prospects Pierre Ekwah Elimby and Jamal Baptiste, there may be other exits in January.

The 22-year-old is unquestionably qualified to represent the Hammers, but Moyes is unable to give him consistent playing time this season.

Declan Rice, Lucas Paqueta, Tomas Soucek, and Flynn Downes are all in front of him in pecking order.