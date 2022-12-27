Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has hinted that he could look to sell the club in the near future.

He revealed to the Italian media that he has taken Leeds as far as he could have and the Whites will need more investment in order to reach the next level.

Radrizzani added that he has been at the club for quite some time and change is necessary.

Leeds are currently 15th in the league table and they will be looking to improve during the second half of the season and finish as high as possible.

However, a club of their stature should be challenging for the major trophies and that is simply impossible with their current resources.

The Leeds owner believes that they will need far more investment in order to compete with the top clubs and return to their former glories.

“I want to operate as a private equity in sport. Yes, perhaps Leeds can grow further, but in the future, they will need more resources to be able to reach higher levels and compete with the best clubs in the Premier League,” he told il Corriere della Sera. “As a result I believe that, due to the history of the club and the respect I have for the fans, it is right to let those who can invest more than me go forward, and bring them to the glory of the past. There is also a design aspect: this is my sixth year, change is healthy,” he added.

Meanwhile, Radrizzani has shown an interest in buying an Italian club in the near future.

It will be interesting to see if he can find a wealthy buyer for Leeds and enable them to compete with the Premier League elite.