Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing the Lille striker Jonathan David.

A report from Fichajes claims that the two Premier League clubs plan to submit a concrete offer for the Canadian international.

David is certainly one of the most promising attackers in Ligue 1 and he has done exceptionally well since moving to Lille. The player has nine goals and three assists in just 15 league games this season and he could prove to be a quality signing for both English clubs.

Meanwhile, Mundo Deportivo claims Newcastle United are keen on the player as well and it remains to be seen whether they can fend off the competition from the two Premier League giants and sign the Canadian forward.

David is only 22 and he is only going to get better with coaching and experience. He has the potential to develop into a top-class goalscorer.

Arsenal could certainly use someone like him, especially following the injury to Gabriel Jesus. The Gunners are in a title race and they need to improve their squad in order to stay ahead of their rivals.

On the other hand, Manchester United need David as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, whose contract was terminated just before the World Cup.

The player is good enough to make his mark in the Premier League and it will be interesting to see where he ends up. Arsenal and Manchester United are undoubtedly bigger clubs than Newcastle and they could prove to be more lucrative options for the player.