Arsenal, Man Utd plan to submit a concrete offer for 22-year-old star

Arsenal FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Arsenal and Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing the Lille striker Jonathan David. 

A report from Fichajes claims that the two Premier League clubs plan to submit a concrete offer for the Canadian international.

David is certainly one of the most promising attackers in Ligue 1 and he has done exceptionally well since moving to Lille. The player has nine goals and three assists in just 15 league games this season and he could prove to be a quality signing for both English clubs.

Meanwhile, Mundo Deportivo claims Newcastle United are keen on the player as well and it remains to be seen whether they can fend off the competition from the two Premier League giants and sign the Canadian forward.

David is only 22 and he is only going to get better with coaching and experience. He has the potential to develop into a top-class goalscorer.

More Stories / Latest News
Klopp sends Nunez a ‘stay calm’ message ahead of Cody Gakpo’s Anfield arrival in the New Year
Reece James’ long-awaited injury return ends after 50 minutes in first game since World Cup heartache
Cody Gakpo sends message to Liverpool star as transfer edges closer

Arsenal could certainly use someone like him, especially following the injury to Gabriel Jesus. The Gunners are in a title race and they need to improve their squad in order to stay ahead of their rivals.

On the other hand, Manchester United need David as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, whose contract was terminated just before the World Cup.

The player is good enough to make his mark in the Premier League and it will be interesting to see where he ends up. Arsenal and Manchester United are undoubtedly bigger clubs than Newcastle and they could prove to be more lucrative options for the player.

More Stories Jonathan David

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.