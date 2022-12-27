Chelsea looking to sign two midfielders with Frenchman recommended by Christopher Vivell

Chelsea are looking to sign two midfielders over the next couple of transfer windows, with new technical director Christopher Vivell offering a French recommendation.

Vivell was recently appointed as Chelsea’s new technical director and is likely to be involved in transfer dealings going forward. With Chelsea struggling so far this season, it could be a busy couple of transfer windows ahead for the London club.

N’Golo Kante and Jorginho are both out of contract at the end of the season, so a midfielder now looks set to be a priority, with journalist Simon Phillips confirming that Chelsea will look to sign at least two midfielders over the next 12 months.

The report claims that one midfielder they are reportedly considering is Borussia Monchengladbach youngster Kouadio Kone, who was recommended by Vivell.

At 21 years old, Kone lines up with Todd Boehly’s recent strategy of signing young talent, but he’s also established himself as a senior professional despite his age.

Kone has played top-division football sporadically for the last four or five years, so he’s already gathered plenty of experience at his age.