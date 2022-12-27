Liverpool have agreed on a £37 million deal to sign Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven.

The 23-year-old had an exceptional World Cup with the Netherlands and he helped the Dutch reach the last eight. Gakpo managed to score three goals for his country in Qatar.

The player has been in fine form for PSV as well, scoring 13 goals and picking up 17 assists across all competitions this season.

The versatile attacker will be hoping to hit the ground running in the Premier League as well.

The 23-year-old has now sent a message on social media to his compatriot and Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk.

After Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Aston Villa last night, Virgil van Dijk shared a post related to Liverpool’s victory at Villa Park, and Gakpo replied with clapping and fire emojis.

The 23-year-old will reunite with his national teammate at Liverpool soon.

The player is expected to complete the formalities of his transfer this week and it will be interesting to see if he’s made available for Liverpool’s next fixture.