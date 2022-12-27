Darren Bent thinks Lukasz Fabianski was “awful” as he blames the keeper for Gabriel Martinelli’s goal at Emirates Stadium.

Said Benrahma converted the penalty after Jarrod Bowen was taken down in the first half. Bukayo Saka took advantage of a significant amount of luck to tie the score.

Then Gabriel Martinelli scored at the near post to give the home team a lead.

Awful goalkeeping but you'll take it. Lovely stuff Martinelli #ARSWHU — Darren Bent (@DarrenBent) December 26, 2022

Bent wrote: “Awful goalkeeping but you’ll take it. Lovely stuff Martinelli.”