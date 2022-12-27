David Moyes has blamed West Ham winger Said Benrahma for Arsenal’s equaliser.

West Ham lost against Arsenal on Boxing Day despite taking the lead thanks to a first-half Benrahma penalty.

A second-half onslaught from Arsenal saw them turn the game around, and Moyes was quick to blame one of his players for the equaliser which shifted the momentum of the game.

“We were on the break and Said has a great chance to pass Declan in and underweights the pass, Dec gets caught on it and eventually they get back in and we give them the chance. We sort of turned the ball over ourselves and it gave them the equaliser. I don’t think we should have given Odegaard the space,” said Moyes, speaking on Amazon Prime.