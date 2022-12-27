David Moyes has admitted that West Ham won’t roll over and let Declan Rice leave despite links to Manchester United and Chelsea.

Metro recently reported that Manchester United and Chelsea were among the clubs interested in signing West Ham midfielder Rice. The England international has been phenomenal for both club and country since emerging through the West Ham academy.

With West Ham struggling so far this season, Rice will undoubtedly be considering his future, and his manager Moyes has had his say on Rice’s future.

“He wants to win and play for a really good side which is going to give him the opportunity to do so. We hope that we can reach the Champions League. It is looking difficult at this time. But we’re not just going to roll over and let Dec walk out of the building, that is for sure. It is going to be a big fight,” said Moyes, speaking to The Times.

As much as West Ham will be desperate to keep hold of Rice, it’s understandable that he may want to look to join a Champions League club. Of course, West Ham will be fighting to keep hold of their captain, but keeping hold of a player who is looking to leave can sometimes have a detrimental effect.

Rice certainly has the ability to play in a Champions League side as we’ve seen him compete with the best during England’s World Cup campaign.