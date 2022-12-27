European giants fear Newcastle are paying £105m release clause for their superstar

Benfica are fearful that Newcastle will pay the £105m release clause to sign Enzo Fernandez.

After Newcastle were taken over last year, they now have the ability to compete with the European giants of the world for signings.

However, Newcastle have been smart in their recruitment so far, and it’s certainly paying off as they sit second in the Premier League.

Now, according to A Bola, Benfica are fearful Newcastle could trigger Fernandez’s release clause of £105m.

Fernandez is destined for big things in football and would be am impressive coup if Newcastle can pull it off.