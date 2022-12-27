Things may not be at their very best at Goodison Park at the moment but Everton supporters have been able to enjoy some good news with a major stadium update occuring, one year after work began on their new home.

Speaking with the Liverpool Echo, chief stadium development officer Colin Chong said: “The vista from that south stand bar, I think all the Evertonians are going to be really pleased with that.

“Being able to stand there have a pint and look across to their city. That, for me, was a real wow moment. This was the year we had the opportunity to look back across the city.”

READ MORE: (Video) Jurgen Klopp’s longing stare after reuniting with Philippe Coutinho and reminiscing about beautiful memories at Anfield

Unlike their current ground and with the home of their rivals at Anfield (somewhere the Blues also used to call home themselves), the new development is being built right on the city’s iconic waterfront and looks to become a new mainstay of the landscape that Merseyside becomes known for.

This move to the banks of the River Mersey will ensure that the Toffees can enjoy views of the city like never before and if the words of the man in charge of how the new 52,000-capacity stadium will look is anything to go by – it’s going to be rather impressive.

With the new home based on Bramley-Moore Dock due to open for the start of the 2024–25 season, the short-term worries of fans, players, owners and Frank Lampard alike will be whether the Blues are still a Premier League club when they enter their new home.

Work off the pitch is certainly in full flow and now supporters will be hoping that performances on it can follow suit.