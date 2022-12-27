Arsenal’s offer for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk won’t be enough but the Ukrainian club could budge on their €100m asking price.

With Gabriel Jesus ruled out with injury and Arsenal having a lack of squad depth in attacking positions, Mikel Arteta and Edu Gaspar appear to be exploring the transfer market for a new forward as we head into the January window.

Despite Eddie Nketiah being a capable replacement for Gabriel Jesus, an injury to either Gabriel Martinelli or Bukayo Saka puts Arsenal in a much weaker position.

Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that a bid of €60m in total is not enough for Mudryk, but they could budge on their valuation.

“So, could Mykhaylo Mudryk be the one for Arsenal? They’ve made a bid for the talented Ukraine international, but it won’t be enough. Shakhtar Donetsk always asked for €100m in public. The feeling is that they can accept less than this, but the €40m plus €20m add-ons currently being offered by Arsenal is not enough.”

You’d expect €100m to be slightly out of Arsenal’s price range for a winger who may not break into the starting eleven initially. However, the Ukrainian could push through a move, with Romano also confirming that Mudryk wants the move to the Emirates.