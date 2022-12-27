After starting the season in disappointing fashion compared to their usual standards, Chelsea and Liverpool could look to bring in reinforcements in January.

A change of manager hasn’t quite changed the fortunes of Chelsea so far, and Liverpool aren’t even close to where many would have expected them to be this season.

As we look ahead to the January transfer window, both clubs could be in the market for reinforcements, but the winter window is never easy, especially after a World Cup tournament.

Now, former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has had his say on whether he believes both clubs will invest heavily during the January transfer window, speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside.

“What I can’t see is a Chelsea or a Liverpool going and trying to sign their primary targets as they could be costly. Potter now has a new technical director to work with who will be coming with ideas, but these big transfers don’t tend to happen in January. The selling club doesn’t want to lose their players and the buying club are asked to pay a premium.

I’ve heard a lot coming out of Liverpool that the players are confident of being able to put a run together, similar to the run they produced during the pandemic. For Liverpool and Chelsea, I don’t think they have to do a hell of a lot with the squad that they’ve got to get into the Champions League places.”

Clubs are reluctant to let their players go halfway through the season and if they do sell, it’s usually for a significant price tag.

Despite being desperate to climb up the table, waiting until the summer transfer window could be their best option to find the best deals.