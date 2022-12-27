Exclusive: Manchester United and Arsenal have held talks with agent of Portuguese star

Manchester United and Arsenal have held talks with the agent of Atletico Madrid attacker Joao Felix.

As the January transfer window approaches, clubs are now looking to reinforce their squad ahead of a busy section of the Premier League season. Manchester United and Arsenal both have a lack of attacking depth heading into January, with Gabriel Jesus recently suffering an injury on international duty and Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract at United being terminated.

An attacking player could be prioritised for both clubs in the January window, and Fabrizio Romano has confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Felix is a player being discussed.

“Both Arsenal and Manchester United have had discussions with Jorge Mendes about Joao Felix, also Chelsea and Aston Villa have been approached. They are informed on conditions of the deal, but still waiting to understand final decision by Atletico Madrid on potential loan as they always asked for €100m fee. I’m told this week there will be new talks to find a way for Joao Felix.”

Eddie Nketiah recently enjoyed an impressive display for Arsenal as Jesus’ replacement, scoring in a 3-1 victory over West Ham. With Jesus set to return within a couple of months, they might not consider a big-money signing, with Atletico demanding a €100m fee.

However, with Manchester United, they are without a natural out-and-out striker, so bringing in Felix on an initial loan deal could be a smart move.