Newcastle United had made a splendid start to the Premier League campaign and they are second in the league table.

Eddie Howe will probably look to improve his squad further in the upcoming windows as the Magpies aim to get back to their former glories.

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle can finish in the top four this season. Champions qualification could help them sign top-quality players next summer.

However, they should look to make the most of the potential free transfers available at the end of the season and boost their squad on a bargain.

Here are five players Newcastle could look to sign on a free transfer.

N’Golo Kanté

The Chelsea midfielder will be out of contract in June and the Blues have not been able to agree on an extension yet. He has helped the likes of Chelsea and Leicester win the title and he could make a defining impact at Newcastle as well.

Leandro Trossard

The Magpies definitely need to add more goals to their side and the Belgian has been in fine form this season. He is at the peak of his career right now and signing him on a free transfer could prove to be a masterstroke.

Wilfried Zaha

Another player who has been linked with a move away from Crystal Palace in recent seasons, and he will finally get the opportunity to move on as a free agent this summer.

The Magpies could definitely use more quality in the wide areas, and the 30-year-old would be a quality acquisition.

Roberto Firmino

The Liverpool forward is nearing the end of his contract at Anfield, and he could be the ideal signing for the Magpies. Callum Wilson has had his fair share of injury problems, and Alexander Isak is yet to establish himself as a reliable goalscorer. Firmino has proven himself at the highest level with Liverpool and he could be a quality short-term addition.

Youri Tielemans

Finally, the Leicester City midfielder will be a free agent at the end of the season and he has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs. Newcastle could definitely use a quality, central midfielder alongside Bruno Guimaraes and the Belgian would be a superb acquisition.