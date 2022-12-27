It’s no secret that Erling Haaland has a special place in his heart for Leeds United and it appears as though he’s also keen to mark the occasion of playing against his boyhood club by showing off his new ‘viking’ inspired hairstyle.

The 22-year-old was born in West Yorkshire but his blood is well and truly of Norwegian stock and the potent Manchester City striker has ditched the ponytail for a new braided style.

Taking to his Twitter account, the former Borussia Dortmund forward wrote: ‘Viking mode ACTIVATED #mancity’, alongside an image of his preparation for the match at Elland Road.

After scoring 18 goals in his first 13 games in the Premier League, some may suggest not changing anything but it looks as though the son of Alfie Haaland is happy to challenge superstitions – at least when it comes to his hair!

You can view the image of Haaland’s new hairstyle via @ErlingHaaland on Twitter: