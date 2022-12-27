When Philippe Coutinho left Liverpool in 2018 many thought that the Reds wouldn’t be able to replace the Barcelona-bound star but when he and Jurgen Klopp reunited four years later, the German had won every major trophy in the game and the Brazilian was on the bench for Aston Villa.

Eagle-eyed viewers spotted the moment that the pair greeted each other at Villa Park and more so the moment that the 55-year-old appeared to take to himself after the interaction.

READ MORE: Graham Potter provides ‘huge blow’ Reece James update as knee surgery comeback ends in another injury

Despite all that has occured since the pair went their separate ways, it’s clear that there’s still a lot of love present and plenty of memories that they shared at Anfield.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss famously said to the 30-year-old: “stay here [Liverpool] and they will end up building a statue in your honour. Go somewhere else, to Barcelona, to Bayern Munich, to Real Madrid, and you will be just another player” – how right he was.

You can view the video of the interaction between Klopp and Coutinho via @TheAnfieldTalk on Twitter: