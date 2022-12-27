Leeds United are interested in bringing back former defender Alfonso Pedraza.

According to Football Espana, Pedraza is drawing significant interest ahead of the January transfer window.

Inter Milan is rumored to be interested as well, although Leeds lead the race to bring Pedraza back to Yorkshire.

Leeds were doing well under Garry Monk, but the additions of Pedraza and Modou Barrow weren’t able to guarantee a playoff spot, let alone promotion.

The 26-year-old returned to Villarreal after 14 games for Leeds.

Pedraza, a winger at the time, has since changed positions and is now a standout left back for Villarreal.