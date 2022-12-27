Leeds submit enquiry for 31-year-old ahead of January move

Leeds United are interested in signing Chris Wood from Newcastle United.

The Whites are 15th in the league table, and they will be hoping to improve in the coming weeks.

Jesse Marsch will want his side to finish as close to the top half as possible, and Leeds could certainly use a couple of quality January additions.

Chris Wood has fallen down the pecking order at Newcastle, and he is unlikely to get ample game time at St James’ Park during the second half of the season.

A move to Leeds could be ideal for the experienced New Zealand international and it will be interesting to see if the two clubs can agree on a loan deal.

Apparently, Leeds have already submitted a loan enquiry to Newcastle.

The experienced striker is well-settled in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact at Elland Road. Furthermore, he knows what it takes to play for a club battling for survival and his experience could be vital for Leeds this season.