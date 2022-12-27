Liverpool coach sends message to Cody Gakpo – “Welcome to the club”

Liverpool have reached an agreement to sign PSV forward Cody Gakpo, with the Dutch club confirming the transfer on their official Twitter account.

The Dutch international has been in impressive form for PSV this season and continued his displays during the World Cup.

With Luis Diaz out injured, Liverpool haven’t messed around ahead of the January transfer window, bringing in Gakpo to bolster their attacking options. Liverpool are yet to officially confirm the deal, but goalkeeper coach John Achterberg appears to have done so himself, commenting on Gakpo’s Instagram post, as seen below.

Gakpo’s versatility could make him a useful option for Jurgen Klopp. The 23-year-old can play across the front line and his output in front of goal would make him a welcome addition at Anfield.

With Roberto Firmino out of contract at the end of the season and Diaz currently our injured, Liverpool were in need of further attacking options, especially considering their poor start to the Premier League season.