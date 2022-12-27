Liverpool have reportedly joined the race to sign the Villarreal winger Samuel Chukwueze.

The 23-year-old La Liga winger has done well for the Spanish club and his performances have caught the attention of the Premier League giants.

According to a report from Fichajes, Liverpool could make a move for the talented winger whose contract with Villarreal expires in 2024. If he refuses to sign an extension with the Spanish club, they could look to sell him for a nominal price at the end of the season.

Liverpool are currently lacking depth on the right-hand side of their attack and Chukwueze could be a quality backup option for Mohamed Salah. In the Egyptian’s absence, Jurgen Klopp has had to use players like Harvey Eliott on the right flank and Chukwueze would be a more natural replacement.

The 23-year-old will add pace and flair to the Liverpool attack but it remains to be seen whether he is keen into join the Premier League club without the assurance of regular first-team football. He is unlikely to get regular game time ahead of Salah and he will have to be content with the role of being a squad player.

The Villarreal attacker has 6 goals and 6 assists to his name across all competitions this season and Liverpool won’t be the only European club looking to sign him if he’s made available at the end of the season.

It will be interesting to see where the 23-year-old ends up eventually. The Nigerian is entering his peak years and he is only going to get better with experience and coaching.