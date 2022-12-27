Liverpool winger Ben Doak made his Premier League debut against Aston Villa last night.

The 17-year-old came off the bench during Liverpool’s 3-1 win at Villa Park.

Soon after the game, Liverpool agreed on a £37 million deal with PSV Eindhoven for the transfer of Cody Gakpo.

Former Premier League defender, Alan Hutton has now revealed that Liverpool should look to loan the talented young winger out so that he can get some regular game time. Doak is likely to fall down the pecking order after the arrival of Gakpo, and he needs regular game time in order to continue his development.

Hutton said to Football Insider: “I think Klopp sees him in the Liverpool starting lineup in the future, but maybe not at this moment in time because they are going to bring in different players from different positions to strengthen right now. “Players like Doak are obviously the future, but the opportunity has to be there for them to go out and play football on loan. But it has to be the right club, it has to fit their style of football. I expect it to happen if the right club is found.“

The 17-year-old is rated highly at Anfield and he has a big future ahead of him.

He managed to impress during his short cameo against Aston Villa yesterday, and it is evident that he could develop into an important player for Liverpool in the long run.

The youngster could prove to be a useful addition for mid-table teams or teams in the Championship. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool decide to loan him out when the transfer window opens in January.