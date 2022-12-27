Liverpool star plays role in Cody Gakpo transfer after speaking to him following official bid

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk played a key role in their pursuit of Cody Gakpo after speaking to him once an official bid was submitted.

PSV announced on Boxing Day that they had reached an agreement with Liverpool for the transfer of Dutch international Gakpo. The deal came a little bit out of the blue shortly after Liverpool’s victory over Aston Villa, but the club decided to act fast after Luis Diaz suffered an injury setback.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed in the tweet below that Liverpool defender Van Dijk spoke to Gakpo once an official bid was submitted, possibly playing a pivotal role in convincing the PSV forward to make the switch to Anfield.

Gakpo and Van Dijk will have spent plenty of time together during the World Cup with Holland and it’s been clear for some time now that the former is ready for the step up to the Premier League.

His performances in the World Cup will have undoubtedly turned the head of Liverpool, but it’s his output in Holland which is most impressive.

Gakpo has managed 21 goal contributions in just 14 league games so far this season.

