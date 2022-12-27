Manchester United and Liverpool are stepping up their interest in Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez with a January move now likely.

Fernandez enjoyed an impressive tournament for Argentina at the World Cup, announcing himself on the world stage after performing exceptionally for Benfica this season at the age of 21.

A move to a top European club feels like the natural step in Fernandez’s development, and a fresh report from O Jogo has confirmed that a January move is now likely.

The report claims that Manchester United and Liverpool are now stepping up their interest in Fernandez, but Benfica recently turned down an offer of €100m.

Liverpool’s current midfield options include Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who are all out of contract at the end of the season. To build for the long-term future, Liverpool are now exploring the possibility of bringing in a young, up-and-coming midfielder.

Manchester United strengthened their midfield during the summer transfer window, bringing in Christian Eriksen and Casemiro. However, neither player are long-term solutions for Manchester United, so bringing in 21-year-old Fernandez would be a shrewd bit of business.