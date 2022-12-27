Manchester United and Newcastle keeping tabs on 18-goal forward

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing the Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos.

According to a report from the Portuguese publication O Jogo (h/t SportWitness), the Red Devils are keeping tabs on the 21-year-old Portuguese international following his World Cup heroics.

Ramos scored a hat trick for Portugal in the World Cup and his performance has caught the attention of the top clubs. Newcastle are reportedly interested in the player as well.

However, it would be surprising if the Magpies decided to splash out on him. They have Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak at their disposal.

Ramos has been outstanding for club and country this season and he has scored 18 goals and picked up 7 assists across all competitions. The 21-year-old has the potential to develop into a top-class goalscorer and Manchester United could certainly use someone like him.

Manager Erik ten Hag is hugely dependent on Marcus Rashford for goals right now and the Dutchman is in need of another reliable goalscorer.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United make their move to sign the 21-year-old in the coming weeks.

The player is protected by a €120 million release clause and Benfica are unlikely to sanction his departure unless his suitors are willing to pay that kind of money for him.

The Portuguese outfit sold Darwin Nunez to Liverpool in the summer and the Reds were made to pay a premium.

Furthermore, Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez has been linked with a move to Old Trafford as well.

Meanwhile, Manchester United missed out on the PSV Eindhoven attacker Cody Gakpo, who is heading to Liverpool in a deal worth around £37 million. The Red Devils were linked with the Dutch international for months but the Reds did well to swoop in and secure his services.