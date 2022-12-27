Manchester United have made an approach for Ajax youngster Mohammed Kudus after missing out on Cody Gakpo.

PSV recently announced that they have reached an agreement with Liverpool for the transfer of Gakpo. Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column in the summer that Manchester United were looking to sign the Dutch international, but they’ve now missed out on one of their top targets.

With Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract recently terminated, a forward could be a major priority for Manchester United in the upcoming transfer window.

Now, according to Ekrem Konur in the tweet below, Manchester United have made an approach to sign Ajax youngster Kudus.

Kudus isn’t a natural forward or immediate replacement for Ronaldo, but he has played in a centre-forward role for Ajax at times this season. The 22-year-old is predominantly more of an attacking midfielder, but his versatility would make him a useful option for Manchester United.

A direct replacement for Ronaldo should be the priority for United, however, with no natural, consistent striker remaining at the club.