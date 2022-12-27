Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Spanish club after falling out of favour under Diego Simeone and a move to Old Trafford is believed to be on the cards.

However, a report from the Guardian claims that Atletico Madrid are demanding a substantial loan fee for the Portuguese international, and Manchester United will not be able to afford him during the January transfer window.

The Red Devils are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo and failing to sign Felix could prove to be costly in their pursuit of Champions League qualification.

The Red Devils recently missed out on the signing of Cody Gakpo, who is now headed to Premier League rivals Liverpool.

Felix has struggled to live up to the expectations since his move to the Spanish club but he did well during the recently concluded World Cup and he has the potential to develop into a top-class player in the future.

A move away from Atletico Madrid could help him get his career back on track and Manchester United could have provided him with the platform he needs right now.

Furthermore, the 23-year-old is capable of playing anywhere across the front 3 and the Red Devils would have benefited from assigning like him.

The Red Devils were mediocre during the first half of the season and they will need to improve considerably in order to finish in the top four.