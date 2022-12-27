My prediction on Antonio Conte’s contractual situation

Speculation over Antonio Conte’s Tottenham contractual situation will run and run. My prediction is that we won’t get a definitive answer from the Italian until after the season’s end.

Pondering the possible benefits of the January window, and the influence it might have is surely the dream of a child. Yes, in a parallel universe, Spurs could replicate the successes of last winter and bring in two players that can immediately do a job and generate excitement. However, if one looks across the last decade or more, our new year business is ordinarily unremarkable. Add to the equation that Fabio Paratici is currently operating in the shadow of legal action from the Italian courts, and things don’t improve.

It is far more likely that Conte will pin his decision on a window that traditionally offers big budgets and the involvement of most other clubs.

The real issue, which carries more of an echo of the unstoppable force versus the immovable object; is where punt purchasing Levy and ambitious to win silverware Conte might ‘meet in the middle’, is a meeting of minds even feasible? It’s clear that the likes of Djed Spence and Papa Sarr are not what Antonio wants.

Does mother really know best, because Spurs don’t win anything, they simply tread money, for ENIC.

With any luck, we are heading towards a bend or break moment, from which there can only be one winner. My money, my prediction, and it is my view that Levy has no choice but to guarantee this serial winner at least a few of the players he needs. Should our beloved chairman prove intransigent in this respect, and refuse to bend, then the situation will produce a break. This means back to the world of pain that ensued when Mourinho was fired, for also being right.