Newcastle United are reportedly keeping tabs on the OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram as per Daily Mail.

The 21-year-old Frenchman is regarded as a prodigious young talent who has all the tools to develop into a top-class player in the future. He is the brother of the Borussia Monchengladbach forward Marcus Thuram.

The Nice midfielder is rated highly in France and it will be interesting to see if Newcastle can agree on a deal to bring him to St James’ Park. The Magpies could definitely use more quality and depth in the central midfield areas and Thuram would be a quality long-term acquisition.

The 21-year-old can operate as a defensive midfielder as well as a central midfielder. He will add flair, work ethic, and defensive steel to the Newcastle midfield.

Furthermore, the 21-year-old is quite young and he’s likely to improve immensely over the next few years with coaching and game time. A manager like Eddie Howe could help him develop and fulfill his potential.

The midfielder has a contract with the French club until the summer of 2025 and Newcastle will probably have to shell out a substantial amount of money in order to sign him.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be an attractive option for Thuram and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops. A transfer to the Premier League could accelerate his development and Thuram would get to showcase his qualities at a higher level.