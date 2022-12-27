Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing the Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans.

According to a report from Daily Mail, the 25-year-old midfielder is on Newcastle’s radar as they look to bring in midfield reinforcements in the upcoming window.

Jonjo Shelvey has been linked with a move away from Newcastle after falling down the pecking order under Eddie Howe. The Magpies will have to replace him adequately if he decides to move on in search of regular game time.

Tielemans is one of the best midfielders in the league and he could be available for a reasonable price next month.

The Belgian international will be a free agent in the summer and Leicester will not want to lose him on a free transfer. The Foxes could look to cash in on the player when the transfer window opens in January and Newcastle could snap him up on a bargain.

The Magpies have an ambitious project at their disposal and they are currently second in the league table. Tielemans could be attracted to the idea of joining them and it will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

Newcastle already have a top-class midfielder in Bruno Guimaraes but they are lacking a controller like Tielemans, who can sit deep and control the tempo of the game. He will add composure in the middle of the park and the Belgian is capable of chipping in with the odd goal from the long range.

The player is yet to reach his peak and he’s likely to improve with experience. His signing could prove to be a bargain in the long run for the Magpies.