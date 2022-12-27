Real Madrid ready to ramp up their interest in Manchester United star

Real Madrid are ready to ramp up their interest in Manchester United forward Alejandro Garnacho.

Garnacho is set to leave the club at the end of the season if Manchester United fail to agree a new deal with the Argentinian. The 18-year-old has burst onto the scene this season, popping up with vital goals and impressive performances.

With the likes of Jadon Sancho and Anthony Elanga struggling to cement a regular place in the Manchester United side, Garnacho has grabbed the opportunity with both hands and moved above the pair in the pecking order.

However, with a new deal yet to be agreed, clubs could look to take advantage, and according to Defensa Central, Real Madrid are set to ramp up their interest in Garnacho.

Garnacho was playing in Madrid only a few years ago with Atletico, so a move back to Spain could be of interest to the young winger.

However, first-team opportunities may be harder to come by if he made the switch to Real Madrid, so sticking with Manchester United could be the best move for his development.