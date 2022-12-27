Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic would be open to a move to Arsenal during the January transfer window.

Gabriel Jesus recently suffered an injury at the World Cup with Brazil which looks set to keep him out for the next few months. Eddie Nketiah deputised in his absence against West Ham, but Arsenal are left with limited options in attack.

A new attacking signing could be possible in the January transfer window, and journalist Ben Jacobs has confirmed that one of their targets would be open to joining the club.

“We know that Vlahovic has been on Arsenal’s radar because they quite bullishly, in January, tried to sign him, and all it really did was catalyse Juventus’ push to sign Vlahovic earlier.

And now there’s a feeling from sources that because of Juventus’ uncertain situation, they’re under investigation for alleged financial malpractice, who knows, sporting sanctions are not out of the question, but more importantly because the Italian system allows for all kinds of different appeals.

So, more important than the actual sporting sanctions is actually just the fact that it’s not thought that Vlahovic is particularly happy under Max Allegri. And because of that, I think that he is open to a move and Juventus are, at the same time, quite prepared to entertain offers and see what happens,” said Jacobs, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

It now appears that a move in January could be a possibility for Vlahovic, but joining Arsenal may not be too beneficial for his development. There’s no doubt he would instantly slot into Arsenal’s side over Nketiah, but there could be an issue when Jesus returns from injury.

Jesus played a pivotal role in Arsenal’s early success this season, so there’s a good chance he would slot straight back into the team when fit again, meaning Vlahovic’s minutes may be limited.