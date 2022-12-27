West Ham United were comfortably beaten by Arsenal in the Premier League last night and they are currently languishing in 16th place in the league table.

The Hammers are very much in a relegation battle, and they will have to get their act together if they want to survive the drop.

Meanwhile, David Moyes was heavily backed during the summer transfer window, and the Scottish manager is under tremendous pressure right now.

It remains to be seen whether he can get his side back on track, with some important results in the coming weeks.

However, a report from the Athletic claims that his future is hanging in the balance and Moyes could be out of a job in the first week of January, if things do not improve soon.

West Ham are set to take on Brentford in their next game and a win is the need of the hour. If the Hammers lose against Brentford, Moyes could find himself without a job.

There is no doubt that David Moyes has done an impressive job since taking over the managerial duties, but things are clearly not going according to plan for him this season and the Hammers might need to make a change soon.