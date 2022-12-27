West Ham summer signing stormed down the tunnel at final whistle vs. Arsenal

Posted by

West Ham suffered another heavy defeat, this time at Emirates Stadium despite taking the lead early in the game via Said Benrahma’s penalty.

The Hammers find themselves only one point off relegation zone and signs aren’t looking good at all despite being one of the most active teams in summer transfer market.

To make things worse, summer signing Lucas Paqueta appeared to be the first one to storm down the tunnel at final whistle.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.