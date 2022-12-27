West Ham suffered another heavy defeat, this time at Emirates Stadium despite taking the lead early in the game via Said Benrahma’s penalty.
The Hammers find themselves only one point off relegation zone and signs aren’t looking good at all despite being one of the most active teams in summer transfer market.
To make things worse, summer signing Lucas Paqueta appeared to be the first one to storm down the tunnel at final whistle.
Paqueta straight down the tunnel at final whistle. Whilst the rest of his teammates go over to, what’s left of our, fans to say thank you. Even the unused subs made the effort. Signs are not good. #WHUARS #WHUFC pic.twitter.com/P9qkmxf9tZ
