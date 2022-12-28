Leeds United have been linked with a move for the Red Bull Salzburg defender Maximilian Wober.

According to journalist Peter Linden, the defender has held talks with Leeds United manager Jesse March and he is open to joining the Whites when the transfer window opens the next month.

Leeds have had a mixed season so far and they will be hoping to improve significantly during the second half of the campaign.

Bringing in the right additions in January could help them push for the top-half finish and Wober could prove to be a quality acquisition.

Leeds have conceded 26 goals from their first 14 Premier League games and they will need to tighten up at the back in order to finish the season strongly.

Wober has done well for the Austrian club and the 24-year-old has the potential to develop into a quality Premier League defender. A move to the Premier League would be a major step up in his career and it will be interesting to see if the player can settle in quickly and make an immediate impact at Elland Road if the move goes through next month.

The player is still only 24 and he could get even better with experience and game time in the Premier League.