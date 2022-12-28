Club Brugge forward Noa Lang is aware of Leeds United’s interest in him, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Jones recently informed GiveMeSport that Lang will likely be pursued by Leeds and Jesse Marsch ahead of January transfer window.

After selling Raphinha over the summer and missing out on Cody Gakpo, Leeds should have money to spend next month, so Lang’s asking price shouldn’t be too problematic.

Lang participated on the Dutch World Cup team and had one appearance in Qatar.

Speaking to GMS, the journalist said: “Leeds have been hot on Lang for ages and he’s very aware of their interest. But Everton are looking for creative options, so that might be something to look out for.”