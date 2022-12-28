Arsenal have seen a bid rejected for Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk but are expected to continue negotiations for the Ukrainian.

Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that Arsenal had made an offer worth up to €60m for Mudryk. However, the transfer journalist expected Shakhtar to reject the bid.

As Arsenal look to improve their attacking options due to an injury to Gabriel Jesus, Romano has now provided an update on Arsenal’s pursuit of Mudryk.

Shakhtar Donetsk have confirmed to Arsenal that they will not accept their opening official bid for Mudryk, worth €40m + €20m ??? #AFC It has been turned down, as reported on Monday. But Arsenal are still in contact with Shakhtar and player side, negotiations will continue. pic.twitter.com/P0kvvKFxf3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 28, 2022

Romano has confirmed that Arsenal’s bid had been rejected, but they look set to continue negotiations in order to get their man.

On paper, Arsenal have one of the most threatening and impressive starting elevens in the Premier League. However, their squad depth could be an issue for them as they head into the new year, with multiple cup competitions and Europe to deal with.

Arsenal don’t have a natural left-sided replacement for Gabriel Martinelli, so an injury to the Brazilian could be costly, which could explain their interest in Mudryk.