Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Shakhtar Donetsk winger Mykhaylo Mudryk in recent weeks.

The Premier League giants have reportedly had a bit of around €40 million plus bonuses turned down for the 21-year-old winger but the Gunners are not prepared to give up on the transfer chase just yet.

A report from tuttomercatoweb claims that Arsenal could increase their offer to around €50 million (£44 million) without bonuses and it will be interesting to see if the Ukrainian outfit are prepared to accept the improved bid.

Mudryk has been a key player for Shakhtar this season and he has 10 goals and 8 assists to his name across all competitions.

As per reports, the Ukrainian club are holding out for a fee of around €60 million for the 21-year-old and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can come to an agreement.

Arsenal are in desperate need of attacking reinforcements, especially after the injury to Gabriel Jesus and Mudryk could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition.

The 21-year-old can play on either flank and his arrival would allow Mikel Arteta to rotate his front three from time to time. In the absence of Jesus, Arteta could look to use Gabriel Martinelli as his striker and Mudryk could slot in as the left-sided winger.

The 21-year-old has proven his quality in the Champions League and he should be able to settle in and make his mark in the Premier League as well.

Arteta has done well to improve the young attacking players at Arsenal and he could have a positive influence on the development of Mudryk as well.