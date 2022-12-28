Former Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho could be sold in January after an unimpressive season.

Coutinho was one of the most exciting attacking midfielders during his time at Liverpool before making a big-money move to Barcelona. It didn’t quite work out for him in Spain, and he made a surprise move to Aston Villa.

After a successful loan spell, Vill made the deal permanent, but it’s all gone downhill from there.

According to Football Insider, Aston Villa are willing to sell Coutinho in January after a poor season.