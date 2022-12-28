Chelsea confirm extent of 23-year-old’s injury layoff

Chelsea picked up a 2-0 win at home to Bournemouth last night but they were handed a terrible injury blow.

Defender Reece James returned from the knee injury that ruled him out of the World Cup but the player seems to have picked up another knock during the win over the Cherries.

The Blues have now confirmed that the player has undergone assessment after the injury blow and he is set to be ruled out for up to a month.

The defender will miss the upcoming games against Manchester City and Liverpool.

A statement read: “Defender Reece James underwent assessment earlier today after being substituted during the second half of last night’s 2-0 Premier League victory over AFC Bournemouth due to a knee injury. Scan results have regrettably confirmed a setback for the 23-year-old, with Reece now set to be ruled out for up to a month.”

The 23-year-old is a key player for Chelsea and his absence will certainly come as a blow for Graham Potter.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea decides to dip into the transfer market to bring in a quality defender next month.

The Blues are currently fighting for a place in the top four and they will need to strengthen their squad in order to ensure that they secure Champions League qualification.

Trevoh Chalobah can play as the right-back in the absence of James, but the young defender is more suited to a central role. Potter will certainly miss the attacking outfit of James over the next few weeks.