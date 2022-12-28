Chelsea could make a move for Barcelona star in January to bolster attacking options

Chelsea could make a move for Barcelona forward Memphis Depay in January as they look to bolster their attacking options.

The signings of Raheem Sterling and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang have been underwhelming so far this season for Chelsea, who are now struggling in the Premier League.

Armando Broja recently suffered an injury keeping him out until the end of the season, so a new attacker could be a priority for Chelsea in the upcoming January transfer window.

Now, a report from the Evening Standard has claimed that Chelsea could make a move for Barcelona forward Depay.

Depay’s versatility would make him a useful option for Graham Potter in attack. The Dutch international is capable of playing all across the front three, as well as just behind the striker.

It appears that Barcelona could be willing to offload Depay in the January transfer window, so it could be a smart move for Chelsea at a reasonable price.

Spending hundreds of millions on the likes of Kai Havertz, Romelu Lukaku, and Timo Werner hasn’t had the desired effect, so a cheaper option in Depay could be the way forward.